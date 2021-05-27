Vietnam reports 24 new local COVID-19 cases, 6,111 in total

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Vietnam reported 25 new COVID-19 cases from 6 p.m. local time Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, including 24 locally transmitted and one imported, raising the total confirmed cases in the country to 6,111, according to its Ministry of Health.

The community infections, which were all detected in northern localities, included 23 in the epidemic hotspot Bac Giang province and one in Lang Son province.

All of them are contacts of previously confirmed patients or linked to the clusters of infections in the localities.

The imported case is a 35-year-old Indian woman who recently entered the country from abroad and was quarantined upon arrival.

Nationwide, as many as 2,853 patients have so far recovered, and around 163,200 people are being quarantined and monitored.

As of Thursday morning, Vietnam has recorded a total of 4,621 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 3,051 detected since the start of the latest outbreak in late April, according to the health ministry.