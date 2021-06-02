Vietnam reports 241 new COVID-19 cases, 7,813 in total

HANOI, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :-- Vietnam reported 241 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 229 locally transmitted and 12 imported ones, raising the total tally to 7,813, according to its Ministry of Health.

Among the community cases, 157 were detected in the northern epidemic hotspot Bac Giang province, 31 each in the nearby northern Bac Ninh province and the southern Ho Chi Minh City, and eight in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi.

Most of them are contacts of previously confirmed cases or linked to the clusters of infections in the localities.

Nationwide, as many as 3,085 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 42 from Tuesday, and over 149,000 people are being quarantined and monitored, the ministry said.

It also announced that two more COVID-19 patients had died, which raised the number of deaths related to the coronavirus in the country to 49.

As of Wednesday, Vietnam has recorded a total of 6,294 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 4,724 detected since the start of the latest outbreak in late April, according to the health ministry.