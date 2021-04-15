Vietnam reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, 2,758 in total

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :-- Vietnam recorded 25 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Thursday, raising the total confirmed cases in the country to 2,758, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The new cases included a foreign expert and 24 Vietnamese citizens who recently entered the country from abroad and were quarantined upon arrival, said the ministry.

As many as 2,445 patients have been given the all-clear, the ministry said, adding that over 38,700 people are being quarantined and monitored.