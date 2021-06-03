UrduPoint.com
Vietnam Reports 250 New COVID-19 Cases, 8,063 In Total

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Vietnam reports 250 new COVID-19 cases, 8,063 in total

HANOI, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Vietnam reported 250 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 231 locally transmitted and 19 imported, raising the total tally to 8,063, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

Among the community cases, 145 were detected in the northern epidemic hotspot Bac Giang province, 44 in the nearby northern Bac Ninh province, 30 in the southern Ho Chi Minh City, and six in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi.

Most of them are contacts of previously confirmed cases or linked to the clusters of infections in the localities.

The imported cases include foreigners and Vietnamese citizens who recently entered the country from abroad and were quarantined upon arrival.

Nationwide, as many as 3,085 COVID-19 patients have recovered, and nearly 151,300 people are being quarantined and monitored, the ministry said.

As of Thursday, Vietnam has recorded a total of 6,525 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 4,955 detected since the start of the latest outbreak in late April, according to the health ministry.

In the past few days, large-scale coronavirus testing was conducted in several localities including Bac Giang province, Bac Ninh province and Ho Chi Minh City, mainly among workers at industrial parks to screen asymptomatic infections.

Stricter punishments have also been introduced for those who failed to timely implement pandemic prevention and controlmeasures, Vietnamese media reported.

