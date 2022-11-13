UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 277 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2022 | 02:20 PM

HANOI, Nov. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) --:Vietnam recorded 277 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down by 353 from Friday, according to its ministry of health.

All the new cases were locally transmitted, said the ministry.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 11,508,447.

The country reported no new deaths from the pandemic on Saturday, with the total fatalities staying at 43,166.

As of Saturday, 68 severe cases were in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 10,605,867 COVID-19 patients, or over 92 percent of the total infections, have recovered.

Nearly 262.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including approximately 222.2 million shots to people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

