Vietnam reports 2,814 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 2,814 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down by 169 from Tuesday, according to its Ministry of Health.

All the new cases were locally transmitted, said the ministry. The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 11,373,276. The country reported three new deaths from the pandemic in the northern Quang Ninh province, the capital Hanoi and the southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province on Wednesday, bringing the total fatalities to 43,103.

As of Wednesday, there were 226 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 10,040,338 COVID-19 patients, or over 88 percent of the total infections, have recovered.

Nearly 252.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 216.6 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with the Omicron BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.74, and BA.2.12.1 sub-variants, and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose.