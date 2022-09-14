Vietnam reports 3, 107 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 3,107 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down 194 from Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health.

All the new cases were locally transmitted, said the ministry. The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 11,448,034.

The country reported no new deaths from the pandemic on Wednesday, with the total fatalities staying at 43,132.

As of Wednesday, there were 125 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 10,393,632 COVID-19 patients, or nearly 91 percent of the total infections, have recovered.