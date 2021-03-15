Vietnam reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, 2,557 in total

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Vietnam recorded three new cases of COVID-19 infection on Monday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 2,557, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The new infections are all Vietnamese citizens who recently entered the country from abroad and were quarantined upon arrival.

As many as 2,115 patients have recovered, the ministry said, adding that over 39,600 people are being quarantined and monitored.

On Monday, the human trials of COVIVAC, Vietnam's second homegrown COVID-19 vaccine began with the first six volunteers injected.

The trials will be held in two phases, with 120 volunteers aged from 18 to 59 in the first phase, according to the ministry.

The latest wave of COVID-19 infections hit Vietnam on Jan. 28, with 901 community cases confirmed in 13 cities and provinces. Among them, 12 localities, including the Vietnamese capital Hanoi and the southern Ho Chi Minh City, have gone through at least 20 days without any new community infections, said the ministry.