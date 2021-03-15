UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam Reports 3 New COVID-19 Cases, 2,557 In Total

Faizan Hashmi 57 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Vietnam reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, 2,557 in total

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Vietnam recorded three new cases of COVID-19 infection on Monday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 2,557, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The new infections are all Vietnamese citizens who recently entered the country from abroad and were quarantined upon arrival.

As many as 2,115 patients have recovered, the ministry said, adding that over 39,600 people are being quarantined and monitored.

On Monday, the human trials of COVIVAC, Vietnam's second homegrown COVID-19 vaccine began with the first six volunteers injected.

The trials will be held in two phases, with 120 volunteers aged from 18 to 59 in the first phase, according to the ministry.

The latest wave of COVID-19 infections hit Vietnam on Jan. 28, with 901 community cases confirmed in 13 cities and provinces. Among them, 12 localities, including the Vietnamese capital Hanoi and the southern Ho Chi Minh City, have gone through at least 20 days without any new community infections, said the ministry.

Related Topics

Hanoi Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam All From

Recent Stories

Jahangir Khan urges Overseas Pakistanis to use Ros ..

16 minutes ago

President, First lady receives shots of COVID-19 v ..

24 minutes ago

National Women Championship’s Group-B matches su ..

29 minutes ago

Modon, ADCC sign MoU to empower cycling events in ..

42 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid officially inaugurates DIHAD 2021

57 minutes ago

Gold price increases by Rs150 per tola to Rs107,15 ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.