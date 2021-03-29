Vietnam reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, 2,594 in total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :-- Vietnam recorded three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, raising its total tally to 2,594, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new cases included a foreign expert and two Vietnamese citizens who recently entered the country from abroad and were quarantined upon arrival.

A total of 2,308 COVID-19 patients have been given the all-clear so far in the Southeast Asian country, the ministry said, adding that over 44,800 people are being quarantined and monitored.

As of 6 p.m. local time Monday, Vietnam had recorded 1,603 domestically transmitted infections of COVID-19, including 910 logged since the latest outbreak that started on Jan. 28, according to the official data.