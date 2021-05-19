UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam Reports 30 New Local COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 12:00 PM

Vietnam reports 30 new local COVID-19 cases

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Vietnam reported 31 new COVID-19 cases from 6 p.m. local time Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, including 30 locally transmitted and one imported, raising the total confirmed cases in the country to 4,543, according to the Ministry of Health.

Among the community cases, 16 were detected in the northern Bac Ninh province, 10 in the northern Bac Giang province, three in the northern Lang Son province and one in the southern Ho Chi Minh City.

Most of them are contacts of previously confirmed patients or linked to the clusters of infections in the localities.

The imported case is a foreign expert who recently entered the country from abroad and was quarantined upon arrival.

As many as 2,687 patients have so far recovered, and over 121,000 people are being quarantined and monitored.

By Tuesday, more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered for people working on the frontline in the fight against the pandemic, the health ministry said.

As of Wednesday morning, Vietnam had recorded a total of 3,072 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 1,502 detected since the start of the latest outbreak in late April, according to the ministry.

Related Topics

Lang Son Bac Giang Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam April From Million P

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 104 more lives in Pakistan during ..

2 minutes ago

Realme 8 Series Receives Accolades from Technology ..

29 minutes ago

Erdogan lauds Pakistan’s unflinching support to ..

44 minutes ago

Jahangir Tareen, his son's bail extended till May ..

54 minutes ago

HRCP calls on international community to end Israe ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 163.93 million

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.