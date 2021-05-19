Vietnam reports 30 new local COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Vietnam reported 31 new COVID-19 cases from 6 p.m. local time Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, including 30 locally transmitted and one imported, raising the total confirmed cases in the country to 4,543, according to the Ministry of Health.

Among the community cases, 16 were detected in the northern Bac Ninh province, 10 in the northern Bac Giang province, three in the northern Lang Son province and one in the southern Ho Chi Minh City.

Most of them are contacts of previously confirmed patients or linked to the clusters of infections in the localities.

The imported case is a foreign expert who recently entered the country from abroad and was quarantined upon arrival.

As many as 2,687 patients have so far recovered, and over 121,000 people are being quarantined and monitored.

By Tuesday, more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered for people working on the frontline in the fight against the pandemic, the health ministry said.

As of Wednesday morning, Vietnam had recorded a total of 3,072 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 1,502 detected since the start of the latest outbreak in late April, according to the ministry.