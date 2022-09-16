UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 3,080 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Vietnam reports 3,080 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 3,080 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up by 115 from Thursday, according to its ministry of health.

All the new cases were locally transmitted, said the ministry. The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 11,454,079. The country reported no new deaths from the pandemic on Friday, with the total fatalities staying at 43,137.

As of Friday, there were 129 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 10,508,736 COVID-19 patients, or nearly 92 percent of the total infections, have recovered.

Approximately 259.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including roughly 220.1 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with the Omicron BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.12.1 and BA.2.74 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose.

Related Topics

Vietnam From Asia Million

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern ..

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern over the Military Provocation ..

5 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singa ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singapore to Saudi Arabia

5 hours ago
 UVAS actively participate in International Poultry ..

UVAS actively participate in International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Confer ..

5 hours ago
 Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through ..

Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through New Agreement

5 hours ago
 realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flo ..

Realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flood Victims in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Women’s C ..

U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Women’s Council Launch Pakistan Future ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.