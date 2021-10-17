Vietnam reports 3,193 new COVID-19 cases, 864,053 in total

HANOI, Oct. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) --:Vietnam reported 3,193 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 3,175 locally transmitted and 18 imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

Most of the community cases were detected in southern localities, including 1,059 in Ho Chi Minh City, 537 in Binh Duong province and 517 in Dong Nai province.

The new infections brought the country's total tally to 864,053, with 21,194 deaths, the ministry said.

Nationwide, as many as 791,844 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, while nearly 62 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, according to the ministry.

As of Sunday, Vietnam has registered a total of 859,372 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said.