UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam Reports 32 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,882 In Total

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Vietnam reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, 1,882 in total

HANOI, Feb. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Vietnam recorded 32 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, including one imported and 31 locally transmitted cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

The new cases brought the total confirmed cases in the country to 1,882 with 35 deaths as of 6 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

The imported case is a 43-year-old Russian man who recently entered the country from abroad and was quarantined upon arrival, said the ministry.

Among the new locally transmitted cases, 19 were reported in northern Vietnam's Hai Duong province, eight in the northern Quang Ninh province, three in the central highlands Gia Lai province and one in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi.

As many as 1,461 patients have been given the all-clear, the ministry said, adding that over 27,700 people are being quarantined and monitored.

The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology on Tuesday confirmed that a new and more contagious variant of COVID-19, which was first identified in Britain, has been found in patients in the northern provinces of Hai Duong and Quang Ninh, Vietnam's largest COVID-19 hotspots at the moment.

At a regular cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the country's steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control, said the outbreaks in Quang Ninh's Van Don airport and Hai Duong's Chi Linh city have been basically put under control.

On Jan. 28, Vietnam reported the first two cases of COVID-19 infection in the community after a streak of nearly two months free of local transmissions.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Dam Lai Man Van Hai Duong Hanoi Vietnam From Cabinet Airport P

Recent Stories

UAE, Belgium discuss boosting cultural cooperation

21 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

1 hour ago

Dubai forms Vaccine Logistics Alliance to expedite ..

1 hour ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

1 hour ago

Nine innovative tech startups graduate from NSTP-N ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.