Vietnam reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, 1,882 in total

HANOI, Feb. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Vietnam recorded 32 new cases of COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, including one imported and 31 locally transmitted cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

The new cases brought the total confirmed cases in the country to 1,882 with 35 deaths as of 6 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

The imported case is a 43-year-old Russian man who recently entered the country from abroad and was quarantined upon arrival, said the ministry.

Among the new locally transmitted cases, 19 were reported in northern Vietnam's Hai Duong province, eight in the northern Quang Ninh province, three in the central highlands Gia Lai province and one in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi.

As many as 1,461 patients have been given the all-clear, the ministry said, adding that over 27,700 people are being quarantined and monitored.

The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology on Tuesday confirmed that a new and more contagious variant of COVID-19, which was first identified in Britain, has been found in patients in the northern provinces of Hai Duong and Quang Ninh, Vietnam's largest COVID-19 hotspots at the moment.

At a regular cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, head of the country's steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control, said the outbreaks in Quang Ninh's Van Don airport and Hai Duong's Chi Linh city have been basically put under control.

On Jan. 28, Vietnam reported the first two cases of COVID-19 infection in the community after a streak of nearly two months free of local transmissions.