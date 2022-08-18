UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 3,295 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2022 | 06:00 PM

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 3,295 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up by 481 from Wednesday, according to its Ministry of Health. All the new cases were locally transmitted, said the ministry.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 11,376,571. The country reported no new deaths from the pandemic on Thursday, with the total fatalities staying at 43,103.

As of Thursday, there were 208 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry. Nationwide, 10,049,215 COVID-19 patients or over 88 percent of the total infections have so far recovered.

Nearly 252.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including approximately 217 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with the Omicron BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.12.1 and BA.2.74 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose.

In a recent statement, the health ministry made a correction, noting that infections with the sub-variant BA.2.75 were yet to be detected in Vietnam.

