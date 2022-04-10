UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 34,140 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2022 | 04:40 PM

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) --:Vietnam logged 34,140 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down 5,194 cases from Friday, according to the Ministry of Health.

The new infections, logged in 63 localities nationwide, included 34,138 domestically transmitted and two imported.

Localities reporting the highest number of COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours included the Vietnamese capital Hanoi with 2,202 new cases, the northern Bac Giang province with 1,956 and the central Nghe An province with 1,656.

The infections brought the total tally in Vietnam to 10,169,929, with 42,794 deaths. Nationwide, 8,497,532 COVID-19 patients, or 84 percent of the infections, have so far recovered.

Nearly 208.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including 191.2 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

