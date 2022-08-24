UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 3,591 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Vietnam reports 3,591 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 3,591 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up by 339 from Tuesday, according to its Ministry of Health.

All the new cases were locally transmitted, said the health ministry.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 11,392,859. The country reported two new deaths from the pandemic in the southern Tay Ninh province on Wednesday, bringing the total fatalities to 43,108.

As of Wednesday, there were 146 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 10,104,180 COVID-19 patients, or nearly 89 percent of the total infections, have so far recovered.

More than 255.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 218.3 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with the Omicron BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.12.1 and BA.2.74 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose.

