Vietnam reports 4,513 new COVID-19 cases, domestic flight routes to resume

HANOI, Oct. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Vietnam reported 4,513 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 4,512 locally transmitted and one imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

Most of the community cases were detected in southern localities, including 1,662 in Ho Chi Minh City, 820 in Binh Duong province, and 575 in Dong Nai province.

The new infections brought the country's total tally to 836,134, with 20,442 deaths, the ministry said.

Nationwide, as many as 760,801 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 1,319 from Friday, while nearly 52 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, according to the ministry.

Also on Saturday, Vietnamese Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said at a meeting that the pandemic has been basically put under control in all localities, with the numbers of both daily infections and daily deaths decreasing sharply in southern hotspots.

Meanwhile, a number of key domestic flight routes will be resumed from Sunday with limited capacity, according to Vietnam's aviation authorities.

As of Saturday, Vietnam has registered a total of 831,523 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said.