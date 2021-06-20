UrduPoint.com
Vietnam Reports 486 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 03:20 PM

Vietnam reports 486 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Vietnam reported 486 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 471 locally transmitted and 15 imported, raising the total tally to 12,900, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

Among the community cases, 227 were detected in the northern Bac Giang province, 135 in the southern Ho Chi Minh City, and 36 in the northern Bac Ninh province.

Most of them are contacts of previously confirmed cases or linked to the clusters of infections in the localities.

The ministry also said on Saturday that two more COVID-19 patients have died, taking the death toll in the country to 64.

Nationwide, 5,054 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 321 from Friday.

