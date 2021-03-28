UrduPoint.com
Vietnam Reports 5 New COVID-19 Cases, 2,591 In Total

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Vietnam reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, 2,591 in total

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :-- Vietnam recorded five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, raising its total tally to 2,591, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new infected people were two foreign experts and three Vietnamese citizens who recently entered the country from abroad and were quarantined upon arrival.

A total of 2,308 patients have so far been given the all-clear, up by 43 from Friday, the ministry said, adding that over 44,800 people are being quarantined and monitored.

As of 6 p.m. local time Sunday, Vietnam had registered 1,603 domestically transmitted cases of COVID-19, including 910 logged since the latest outbreak that began on Jan. 28, according to official data. Enditem

More Stories From Miscellaneous

