Vietnam Reports 5,383 New COVID-19 Cases, 813,961 In Total

Mon 04th October 2021

HANOI, Oct. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Vietnam reported 5,383 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 5,382 locally transmitted and one imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The new infections brought the country's total tally to 813,961, with 19,845 deaths, the ministry said.

Most of the community cases were detected in southern localities, including 2,490 in the epicenter Ho Chi Minh City, 1,210 in Binh Duong province, and 701 in Dong Nai province.

In Ho Chi Minh City, most districts have gone through 14 consecutive days with fewer daily cases and seven days with no new chains of infections detected, the municipal authorities said Monday.

Nationwide, 721,480 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 27,683 from Sunday, while nearly 45.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, according to the ministry.

As of Monday, Vietnam has registered 809,375 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said.

