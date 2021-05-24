Vietnam reports 56 new local COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Vietnam reported 58 new COVID-19 cases from 6:00 p.m. local time Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, including 56 locally transmitted and two imported, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 5,275, according to its Ministry of Health.

The community infections were all detected in northern localities, with 33 in the epidemic hotspot Bac Giang province, seven in the nearby Bac Ninh province, and eight in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, among others.

Most of them are contacts of previously confirmed patients or linked to the clusters of infections in the localities.

The imported cases are Indian citizens who recently entered the country from abroad and were quarantined upon arrival.

As many as 2,721 patients have so far recovered, and over 173,400 people are being quarantined and monitored.

As of Monday morning, Vietnam has recorded a total of 3,790 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 2,220 detected since the start of the latest outbreak in late April, according to the health ministry.