Vietnam reports 568 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 568 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, up by 103 from Sunday, according to its Ministry of Health.

The infections brought the total tally to 10,755,381 with 43,089 deaths. Nationwide, 9,771,021 COVID-19 patients, or nearly 91 percent of the infections, have recovered.

Nearly 235.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 207.8 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.