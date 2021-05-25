Vietnam reports 57 new local COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Vietnam reported 57 new COVID-19 cases from 6 p.m. local time Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, raising the total confirmed cases in the country to 5,461, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new cases, which are all community infections detected in northern localities, include 45 in the epidemic hotspot Bac Giang province, and four each in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi and Lang Son province.

All of them are contacts of previously confirmed patients or linked to the clusters of infections in the localities.

Following the detection of new COVID-19 cases with unknown transmission sources in Hanoi, the municipal authorities have ordered all food and beverage places and hair salons to close from Tuesday noon.

The city has already banned gatherings of more than 10 people in public places and shut down all karaoke parlors, bars, game centers and cinemas in early May.

Food and beverage places can only allow takeaways, while citizens must "completely stop entertainment activities, physical exercises and large gatherings in parks, gardens and other public places," according to a notice issued Monday by the authorities.

People returning to Hanoi from other localities starting Tuesday are also requested to do health declarations within 24 hours of their arrival. Meanwhile, the frequency of COVID-19 testing for close contacts of confirmed patients will be increased.

Nationwide, as many as 2,794 patients have so far recovered, and over 165,900 people are being quarantined and monitored.

As of Tuesday morning, Vietnam has recorded a total of 3,975 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 2,405 detected since the start of the latest outbreak in late April, according to the health ministry.