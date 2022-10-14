UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 590 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2022 | 04:30 PM

HANOI, Oct. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 590 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down by 480 from Thursday, according to its ministry of health.

Among the new cases, one was imported and the rest were all locally transmitted, said the ministry.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 11,491,541. The country reported no new deaths from the pandemic on Friday, with the total fatalities staying at 43,155.

As of Friday, there were 68 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 10,598,444 COVID-19 patients, or over 92 percent of the total infections, have recovered.

Nearly 260.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including roughly 220.6 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with the Omicron BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.12.1 and BA.2.74 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose.

