Vietnam Reports 61 New Local COVID-19 Cases, 7,168 In Total

Mon 31st May 2021 | 10:30 AM

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Vietnam reported 61 new COVID-19 cases from 6 p.m. local time Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, raising the total confirmed cases in the country to 7,168, according to the Ministry of Health.

The new cases, which are all community transmissions, include 43 in the northern epidemic hotspot Bac Giang province, 15 in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi and three in the northern Lang Son province.

All of them are contacts of previously confirmed patients or linked to the clusters of infections in the localities.

Nationwide, as many as 2,950 patients have so far recovered, and around 150,500 people are being quarantined and monitored, the ministry said.

As of Monday morning, Vietnam has recorded a total of 5,665 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 4,095 detected since the start of the latest outbreak in late April, according to the health ministry.

