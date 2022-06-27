UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 637 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Vietnam reports 637 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 637 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, up by 80 from Sunday, according to its Ministry of Health.

All the new infections were domestically transmitted, reported in 39 provinces and cities.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi was the pandemic hotspot with 188 new cases recorded on Monday, followed by the northern Hai Phong city with 64 and the central Da Nang city with 62.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 10,744,085 with 43,084 deaths. Nationwide, as many as 9,656,467 COVID-19 patients, or nearly 90 percent of the total infections, have so far recovered.

Nearly 230 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the Southeast Asian country, including roughly 204.6 million shots on people aged 18 and above, according to the ministry.

Related Topics

Da Nang Hanoi Vietnam Sunday From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan important member of GDI: China

Pakistan important member of GDI: China

34 minutes ago
 PM lauds APS survivor Ahmad Nawaz over becoming Ox ..

PM lauds APS survivor Ahmad Nawaz over becoming Oxford University's Union Presid ..

46 minutes ago
 Face Masks are now compulsory on flights, railways ..

Face Masks are now compulsory on flights, railways, and public transport: NCOC

2 hours ago
 Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls in ..

Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls in July

3 hours ago
 PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

3 hours ago
 PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.