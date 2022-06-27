Vietnam reports 637 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 637 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, up by 80 from Sunday, according to its Ministry of Health.

All the new infections were domestically transmitted, reported in 39 provinces and cities.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi was the pandemic hotspot with 188 new cases recorded on Monday, followed by the northern Hai Phong city with 64 and the central Da Nang city with 62.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 10,744,085 with 43,084 deaths. Nationwide, as many as 9,656,467 COVID-19 patients, or nearly 90 percent of the total infections, have so far recovered.

Nearly 230 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the Southeast Asian country, including roughly 204.6 million shots on people aged 18 and above, according to the ministry.