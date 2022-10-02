Vietnam reports 672 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, Oct. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) --:Vietnam recorded 672 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to its ministry of health.

Among the new cases, one was imported and the rest were all locally transmitted, said the ministry.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 11,480,028.

The country reported a new death from the pandemic in the southern Tay Ninh province on Saturday, bringing the total fatalities to 43,149.

As of Saturday, there were 91 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 10,592,592 COVID-19 patients, or over 92 percent of the total infections, have recovered.

Nearly 260.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including roughly 220.5 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.