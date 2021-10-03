UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 6,957 New COVID-19 Cases, 797,712 In Total

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 04:50 PM

HANOI, Oct. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) --:Vietnam reported 6,957 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 6,941 locally transmitted and 16 imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The new infections brought the country's total tally to 797,712, with 19,437 deaths, the ministry said.

Most of the community cases were detected in southern localities, including 3,670 in Ho Chi Minh City, 1,787 in Binh Duong province, and 735 in Dong Nai province.

As many as 636,081 patients have so far recovered, up 27,250 from Thursday, while nearly 42.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, according to the ministry.

As of Friday, Vietnam has registered a total of 793,149 locally transmitted cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said.

