UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam Reports 713 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Vietnam reports 713 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Vietnam reported 713 new COVID-19 cases, including 693 locally transmitted and 20 imported, on Thursday, bringing the total tally to 17,576, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

Among the community cases, 464 were reported in the southern Ho Chi Minh City, 90 in the nearby southern Binh Duong province, and 38 in the southern Tien Giang province.

Most of them are contacts of previously confirmed cases or linked to the clusters of infections in the localities.

Nationwide, as many as 7,247 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 407 from Wednesday, and nearly 206,600 people are being quarantined and monitored, the ministry said.

By Wednesday, nearly 3.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in the country for prioritized groups, mostly personnel on the frontline in the fight against the pandemic.

As of Thursday, Vietnam has registered a total of 15,758 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 14,188 detected since the start of the latest outbreak in late April, according to the health ministry.

Related Topics

Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam April From Million

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack attempt on Saudi ..

7 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State meets with Special Represent ..

22 minutes ago

81,142 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

37 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from US Nati ..

37 minutes ago

Environment and Protected Areas Authority honours ..

37 minutes ago

$3.8 billion worth of business deals sealed during ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.