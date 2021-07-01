Vietnam reports 713 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HANOI, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Vietnam reported 713 new COVID-19 cases, including 693 locally transmitted and 20 imported, on Thursday, bringing the total tally to 17,576, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

Among the community cases, 464 were reported in the southern Ho Chi Minh City, 90 in the nearby southern Binh Duong province, and 38 in the southern Tien Giang province.

Most of them are contacts of previously confirmed cases or linked to the clusters of infections in the localities.

Nationwide, as many as 7,247 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 407 from Wednesday, and nearly 206,600 people are being quarantined and monitored, the ministry said.

By Wednesday, nearly 3.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in the country for prioritized groups, mostly personnel on the frontline in the fight against the pandemic.

As of Thursday, Vietnam has registered a total of 15,758 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 14,188 detected since the start of the latest outbreak in late April, according to the health ministry.