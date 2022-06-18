UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 723 New COVID-19 Cases

June 18, 2022

Vietnam reports 723 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 723 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down by 51 from Thursday, according to its Ministry of Health.

All the new infections were domestically transmitted in 46 provinces and cities.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi was the pandemic hotspot with 142 new cases recorded on Friday, followed by the northern Phu Tho province with 50 and the central Nghe An province with 37.

Also on Friday, health authorities of the northern Quang Ninh province reported 760 previously detected COVID-19 infections.

The infections brought the total tally to 10,736,408 with 43,083 deaths.

Nationwide, as many as 9,591,486 COVID-19 patients, or over 89 percent of the infections, have so far recovered.

More than 224.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including nearly 201.8 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication and infectivity. As of Friday, it has registered more than 10.7 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave of infections in April 2021, said the health ministry.

