Vietnam reports 732 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, Oct. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 732 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, up by 142 from Friday, according to its ministry of health.

All the new cases were locally transmitted, said the ministry.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 11,492,273. The country reported no new deaths from the pandemic on Saturday, with the total fatalities staying at 43,155.

As of Saturday, there were 53 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 10,598,733 COVID-19 patients, or over 92 percent of the total infections, have recovered.

Nearly 260.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 220.6 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with the Omicron BA.4, BA.5, BA.2.12.1 and BA.2.74 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose.