Vietnam reports 745 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) --:Vietnam recorded 745 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, up by 40 from Saturday, according to its Ministry of Health.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 10,760,595. The country reported no new death from the pandemic on Sunday, with the total fatalities staying at 43,091.

As of Sunday, there were a total of 41 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 9,814,276 COVID-19 patients, or over 91 percent of the total infections, have so far recovered.

Nearly 238.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 209.2 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.