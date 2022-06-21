UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 748 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Vietnam reports 748 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 748 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up by 227 from Monday, according to its Ministry of Health.

All the new infections were domestically transmitted in 40 provinces and cities.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the pandemic hotspot with 145 new cases recorded on Tuesday, followed by northern Phu Tho province with 74 and the central Nghe An province with 44.

The infections brought the total tally to 10,738,909 with 43,084 deaths. Nationwide, 9,617,180 COVID-19 patients, or over 89 percent of the infections, have recovered.

Nearly 226.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 202.6 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Related Topics

Hanoi Vietnam From Million

Recent Stories

Abdul Razzaq opens up about victory of T20 World C ..

Abdul Razzaq opens up about victory of T20 World Cup in 2009

25 minutes ago
 80 percent of forest fires originate on private la ..

80 percent of forest fires originate on private lands in KP

33 minutes ago
 HBL becomes the first Pakistani bank to provide pa ..

HBL becomes the first Pakistani bank to provide payment services on WhatsApp

34 minutes ago
 Canadian High Commissioner calls on the Prime Mini ..

Canadian High Commissioner calls on the Prime Minister

40 minutes ago
 Saudi businessmen visit LCCI

Saudi businessmen visit LCCI

44 minutes ago
 President & CEO of Second Cup Coffee Company, Jim ..

President & CEO of Second Cup Coffee Company, Jim Ragas came to inaugurate the f ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.