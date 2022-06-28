UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 769 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Vietnam reports 769 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) APP):Vietnam recorded 769 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up by 132 from Monday, according to its Ministry of Health.

All the new infections were domestically transmitted in 37 provinces and cities.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi was the pandemic hotspot with 158 new cases recorded on Tuesday, followed by the northern Phu Tho province with 62 and the central Nghe An province with 54.

The infections brought the total tally to 10,744,854 with 43,087 deaths. Nationwide, 9,665,972 COVID-19 patients, or nearly 90 percent of the infections, have recovered.

More than 230.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including roughly 205.2 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Related Topics

Hanoi Vietnam From Million

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches trailer ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches trailer of Lollywood movie "Lafangey"

17 minutes ago
 Former Prime Minister Imran Khan urges the youth t ..

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan urges the youth to join ‘Tiger Force’ throu ..

47 minutes ago
 Citizens protest against hours long load-shedding ..

Citizens protest against hours long load-shedding in Karachi

1 hour ago
 Careem launches carpooling service

Careem launches carpooling service

1 hour ago
 England’s World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan ..

England’s World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan set to retire from internation ..

1 hour ago
 Ishaq Dar is expected to return Pakistan soon

Ishaq Dar is expected to return Pakistan soon

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.