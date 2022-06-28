Vietnam reports 769 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) APP):Vietnam recorded 769 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up by 132 from Monday, according to its Ministry of Health.

All the new infections were domestically transmitted in 37 provinces and cities.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi was the pandemic hotspot with 158 new cases recorded on Tuesday, followed by the northern Phu Tho province with 62 and the central Nghe An province with 54.

The infections brought the total tally to 10,744,854 with 43,087 deaths. Nationwide, 9,665,972 COVID-19 patients, or nearly 90 percent of the infections, have recovered.

More than 230.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including roughly 205.2 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.