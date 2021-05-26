Vietnam reports 80 new local COVID-19 cases

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Vietnam reported 80 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 6:00 p.m. Tuesday to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, raising the total tally to 5,931, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new cases, which were all community infections, included 55 reported in the northern epidemic hotspot Bac Giang province, 23 in the northern Bac Ninh province, and one each in the northern Hai Duong province and the central Thanh Hoa province.

All of them were contacts of previously confirmed patients or linked to the clusters of infections in the localities.

Nationwide, a total of 2,794 patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus epidemic, and around 164,200 people are being quarantined and monitored.

As of Wednesday morning, the Southeast Asian country has recorded a total of 4,442 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 2,872 detected since the start of the latest outbreak in late April, according to the health ministry.