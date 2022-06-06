Vietnam reports 802 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 802 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, up by 117 from Sunday, according to its Ministry of Health.

Among the new infections, four were imported cases and the rest were domestically transmitted cases reported in 45 provinces and cities.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi was the pandemic hotspot with 204 new cases recorded on Monday, followed by the northern Bac Ninh province with 76 and the northern Yen Bai province with 64.

The newly recorded infections brought the total tally to 10,726,045 with 43,081 deaths. Nationwide, as many as 9,513,981 COVID-19 patients, or nearly 89 percent of the total infections, have so far recovered.

Nearly 222.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the Southeast Asian country, including roughly 199.8 million shots on people aged 18 and above, according to the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity. As of Monday, it has registered more than 10.7 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave of infections in April 2021, said the health ministry.