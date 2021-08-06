UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 8,324 New COVID-19 Cases, 193,381 In Total

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 06:50 PM

HANOI, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Vietnam recorded 8,324 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 8,320 locally transmitted and four imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The new infections brought the total tally to 193,381, with 3,016 deaths, the ministry said.

Among the community cases, 4,060 were reported in the southern epicenter Ho Chi Minh City, 1,169 in the nearby southern Binh Duong province, and 859 in the southern Long An province.

As many as 62,332 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 4,292 from Thursday, while nearly 8.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, according to the ministry.

As of Friday, Vietnam has registered a total of 191,043 domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 189,473 detected since the start of the latest outbreak in late April, the ministry said.

