Vietnam Reports 8,497 New COVID-19 Cases

Sun 14th November 2021 | 03:30 PM

HANOI, Nov. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) --:Vietnam reported 8,497 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 8,481 locally transmitted and 16 imported, according to the Ministry of Health.

Most of the community cases were detected in southern localities, including 1,240 in Ho Chi Minh City, 743 in Dong Nai province, and 631 in Binh Duong province.

The infections brought the total tally to 1,018,376, with 23,018 deaths, said the ministry. Nationwide, 858,054 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 1,843 from Friday.

Nearly 98 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including some 33.8 million second doses, have been administered, according to the ministry.

As of Saturday, the country has registered a total of 1,013,360 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said.

