Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Vietnam reports 890 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) --:Vietnam recorded 890 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down by 224 from Saturday, according to its ministry of health.

All the new infections were domestically transmitted in 39 provinces and cities.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi was the pandemic hotspot with 282 new cases recorded on Sunday, followed by the northern Yen Bai province with 67 cases and the central Nghe An province with 60 cases.

The infections brought the total tally to 10,717,251 with 43,078 deaths. Nationwide, as many as 9,448,352 COVID-19 patients, or over 88 percent of the infections, have so far recovered.

More than 220.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 199.1 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

