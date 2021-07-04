Vietnam reports 890 new COVID-19 cases, 19,933 in total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HANOI, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :-- Vietnam reported 890 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, including 876 locally transmitted and 14 imported, bringing the total tally to 19,933.

The Ministry of Health said that among the community cases, 599 were reported in the southern Ho Chi Minh City, 87 in the nearby southern Binh Duong province, and 72 in the southern Long An province.

Most of them are contacts of previously confirmed cases or linked to the clusters of infections in the localities.

Nationwide, 7,819 COVID-19 patients have been recorded to have recovered from the pandemic, up 176 from Saturday, the ministry said.

The ministry also said on Sunday that two more COVID-19 patients with severe underlying conditions had died, raising the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the Southeast Asian country to 86.