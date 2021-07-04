UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam Reports 890 New COVID-19 Cases, 19,933 In Total

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Vietnam reports 890 new COVID-19 cases, 19,933 in total

HANOI, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :-- Vietnam reported 890 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, including 876 locally transmitted and 14 imported, bringing the total tally to 19,933.

The Ministry of Health said that among the community cases, 599 were reported in the southern Ho Chi Minh City, 87 in the nearby southern Binh Duong province, and 72 in the southern Long An province.

Most of them are contacts of previously confirmed cases or linked to the clusters of infections in the localities.

Nationwide, 7,819 COVID-19 patients have been recorded to have recovered from the pandemic, up 176 from Saturday, the ministry said.

The ministry also said on Sunday that two more COVID-19 patients with severe underlying conditions had died, raising the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the Southeast Asian country to 86.

Related Topics

Died Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Sunday From Asia

Recent Stories

UAEU, MBZUAI discuss cooperation

23 minutes ago

Techniques developed at AUS labs give clean, effic ..

38 minutes ago

Expo 2020’s Public Art Programme unveils first p ..

1 hour ago

29,969 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy reports 97.7% rate of compliance wit ..

2 hours ago

Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference &amp; ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.