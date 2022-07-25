UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 896 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2022 | 04:20 PM

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) APP):Vietnam recorded 896 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, up by 148 from Sunday, according to its Ministry of Health.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 10,768,844. The country reported no new death from the pandemic on Monday, with the total fatalities staying at 43,092.

As of Monday, 29 severe cases were in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 9,866,968 COVID-19 patients, or nearly 92 percent of the total infections have so far recovered.

More than 242.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including nearly 211.4 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose.

