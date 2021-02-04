UrduPoint.com
Vietnam reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, 1,957 in total

HANOI, Feb. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Vietnam recorded nine new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new infections brought the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 1,957 with 35 deaths.

Among the new cases, four were reported in the central highlands Gia Lai province, two in northern Vietnam's Quang Ninh province and one each in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi, the northern Hai Duong province and the southern Binh Duong province, said the ministry. All of them were related to the recent outbreak in Hai Duong province, the country's largest COVID-19 hotspot at the moment.

As many as 1,465 patients have been given the all-clear, the ministry said, adding that nearly 65,500 people are being quarantined and monitored.

In a new directive, chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Chu Ngoc Anh requested a halt to festive activities and mass gathering events in public space in the city amid a COVID-19 resurgence.

Anh stressed the need for people to minimize movement especially during the Lunar New Year holidays and implement anti-coronavirus measures in public passenger transportation.

On Jan. 28, Vietnam reported the first two cases of COVID-19 infection in the community after a streak of nearly two months free of local transmissions.

