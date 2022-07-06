Vietnam reports 914 new COVID-19 cases

HANOI, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) (APP):Vietnam recorded 914 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down by 75 from Tuesday, according to its Ministry of Health.

The infections brought the total tally to 10,751,227 with 43,089 deaths.

Nationwide, as many as 9,732,548 COVID-19 patients, or over 90 percent of the infections, have so far recovered.

Nearly 234.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including approximately 207 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.