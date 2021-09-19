UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 9,373 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 03:30 PM

HANOI, Sept. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) --:Vietnam reported 9,373 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 9,360 locally transmitted and 13 imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The new infections brought the country's total tally to 677,023, with 16,857 deaths, the ministry said.

Most of the community cases were detected in southern localities, including 4,237 in the epicenter Ho Chi Minh City, 2,877 in the nearby Binh Duong province, and 939 in Dong Nai province.

As many as 448,368 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 14,903 from Friday, while over 33.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, according to the ministry.

As of Saturday, Vietnam has registered 672,592 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said.

