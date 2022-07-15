UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 956 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2022 | 04:55 PM

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) (APP):Vietnam recorded 956 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up by 24 from Thursday, according to its Ministry of Health.

The newly reported infections brought the total tally to 10,759,145. The country reported no new deaths from the pandemic on Friday, with the total fatalities staying at 43,090.

As of Friday, there are 37 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 9,798,969 COVID-19 patients, or over 91 percent of the total infections, have so far recovered.

Roughly 237.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 208.7 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with a fourth vaccine dose.

