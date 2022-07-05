UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 989 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2022 | 05:10 PM

HANOI, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 989 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up 304 from Monday, according to the Ministry of Health.

The new infections brought the total tally to 10,750,313 with 43,089 deaths.

Nationwide, as many as 9,724,922 COVID-19 patients, or over 90 percent of the infections, have so far recovered.

Nearly 233.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including approximately 206.8 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

