Vietnam Reports First Virus Outbreak In Nearly Two Months

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 03:10 PM

Vietnam reports first virus outbreak in nearly two months

Hanoi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Vietnam recorded its first coronavirus outbreak in almost two months on Thursday, with more than 80 new cases reported as authorities began testing tens of thousands of people to contain the spread.

The infections were detected in northern Vietnam, with one cluster linked to a case of the more contagious coronavirus variant first spotted in Britain.

The figure was a new daily record for the communist nation, which has been widely praised for its handling of the pandemic -- recording just over 1,500 cases before the new cluster and only 35 deaths.

The latest outbreak in the provinces of Hai Duong and Quang Ninh is "more complicated and serious" than anything Vietnam has dealt with before, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said.

"We aim to isolate and fight the outbreak to prevent its spread as quickly as possible."In Hai Duong province, the cases are thought to be linked to a factory worker who tested positive for the virus when she landed in the Japanese city of Osaka. She was found to have the British variant.

The town where the factory is located has been closed off, while medical workers are rushing to test tens of thousands of people in the area.

