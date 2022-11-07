Vietnam reports more food poisoning deaths in 10 months

HANOI,Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :A total of 581 people in Vietnam suffered from food poisoning in the first 10 months of 2022, of whom 11 died, according to the country's Preventive Health Department on Monday.

In the same period last year, as many as 1,519 people were affected by food poisoning, of whom five died.

So far this year the country has also detected over 281,000 dengue fever cases, including 110 fatalities.

In the 10-month period, Vietnam also reported 239 cases of virus encephalitis infection, including five deaths and 55,444 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease including three deaths, according to the department.