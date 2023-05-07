UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports Record-high Temperature

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Vietnam reports record-high temperature

Hanoi, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Vietnam has reported a record-high temperature, with climate experts warning such extreme weather events would continue.

The country's scientists have warned that global warming is exacerbating adverse weather, with the region sweltering under a heatwave in April -- when neighbouring countries also registered record temperatures.

A temperature of 44.1 degrees Celcius (111.38 degrees Fahrenheit) was measured in Vietnam Saturday, the National Centre for Hydro Meteorological Forecasting said, breaking the 2019 record of 43.4 degrees Celsius.

Farmer Nguyen Thi Lan told AFP that temperatures in the central city of Danang had been increasingly hot, forcing workers to start earlier than ever.

"We have had to finish before 10:00 am to avoid the heat," she said.

Lan said forecasters said temperatures had risen to nearly 40 degrees Celsius.

"But at lunchtime, I think it was much hotter." Vietnam's weather varies from north to south, but the entire country is now entering its hottest summer months.

The record temperature was measured indoors at Hoi Xuan station in northern Thanh Hoa province. It topped the previous high of 43.4 degrees Celsius, recorded in April 2019 at Huong Khe District in central Ha Tinh Province.

"This is a worrying record in the context of climate change and global warming," climate change expert Nguyen Ngoc Huy told AFP from the capital Hanoi.

"I believe this record will be repeated many times," he said. "It confirms that extreme climate models are being proven to be true.

" Across the country, weather experts and authorities had warned the population to remain indoors during the hottest parts of the day.

Danang has asked Vietnam's industry and electricity ministries to "cooperate to effectively deal with the heat, possible drought, lack of water," according to state media.

Officials have also told the city's water supply company to ensure that there are adequate "supplies of water for domestic use".

At midday Saturday, Hanoi city centre was almost empty as many remained indoors to avoid the sun.

- Intense heat - In April, Asian countries sweltered under hot conditions -- posting record or near-record temperatures.

The Thai meteorological department reported a record-equalling 44.6 degrees Celsius in western Tak province, while Myanmar media said a town in the country's east reported decade-highs of 43.8 degrees.

While both countries typically endure a hot period before the rainy season, the intensity of the heat has exceeded previous records.

Further west, the capital of Bangladesh -- long dramatically impacted by climate change -- recorded its highest temperature since the 1960s.

At the same time, Indian weather authorities said parts of the country were experiencing temperatures roughly three to four degrees above normal.

A recent report from the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned that "every increment of global warming will intensify multiple and concurrent hazards".

Related Topics

India Weather Bangladesh United Nations Electricity Water Drought Company Same Tak Ha Tinh Thanh Hoa Hanoi Myanmar Vietnam April 2019 Media From Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

2 hours ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

11 hours ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

11 hours ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

11 hours ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.