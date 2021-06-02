UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Vietnam Reverses Virus Flight Suspension

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 10:30 AM

Vietnam reverses virus flight suspension

Hanoi, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :International flights to Vietnam's two biggest cities are to resume, officials said Wednesday, reversing a short-lived ban imposed over fears of a new coronavirus wave.

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam on Monday announced a temporary suspension for international passenger arrivals at Hanoi's Noi Bai airport from June 1-7.

A similar decision was in force for the airport in commercial capital Ho Chi Minh City until June 14, as the country struggles to contain a virus outbreak in more than half of its territories.

But on Wednesday the aviation authority told airports and airlines that it had reversed the suspension, without mentioning a timeframe or giving an explanation.

Vietnam has managed to keep infection rates low but cases have more than doubled in the past month and now stand at more than 7,500, with 48 deaths.

The communist state was lauded for its quick response to the pandemic last year, but vaccine rollout has been slow.

State media have reported that authorities are appealing to private companies to procure jabs for their own workers.

There are outbreaks in industrial zones in northern Bac Giang and Bac Ninh provinces, while movements and service restrictions have been in place to deal with virus transmission in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Related Topics

Bac Giang Hanoi Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam June Media From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

WHO validates Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergen ..

11 hours ago

Dubai Electronic Security Centre launches new ‘T ..

12 hours ago

RTA launches maiden journey on Dubai Investment Pa ..

12 hours ago

Sharjah to dispatch trade mission to Russia

12 hours ago

UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.